BURIAL - UK Black Metal Outfit Premiers "Encircled By Wolves" Lyric Video

UK black metal outfit Burial, who hail from the bleak industrial landscapes of Manchester, have dropped a lyric video for the track "Encircled By Wolves" - the song is taken from their latest album, Satanic Upheaval, which came out earlier this year via Apocalyptic Witchcraft.

The band comments: “'Encircled By Wolves' is a frantic journey into darkness, characterized by gritty howling vocals and a distinctly old school black metal sound. Lyrically the song recalls hammer horror themes and these combine perfectly with the delivery to form a tight, aggressive song true to the Burial sound.”

Satanic Upheaval, which is Burial’s third album, follows the band's take on occult themes with a misanthropic view of the world. The album was recorded by Chris Taylor at Noiseboy Studios and mastered by at Foel Studios by Chris Fielding (Conan, Electric Wizard, Primordial, Winterfylleth).

Satanic Upheaval tracklisting:

"Encircled By Wolves"

"Void Of Decay"

"Hellish Reaping Screams"

"Beneath The Filth"

"Destruction Absolute"

"Decayed By Time"

"Barren Lands"

"Devour Your Soul"

"Satanic Upheaval"

"Curse By The Light"

(Photo - Ange Shepherd)