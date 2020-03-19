BURIAL - UK Black Metal Outfit To Release Satanic Upheaval Album In May; "Hellish Reaping Screams" Static Video Streaming

UK black metal outfit Burial, who hail from the bleak industrial landscapes of Manchester, have revealed the first track from their forthcoming album, Satanic Upheaval, which is penned for release on May 8 via Apocalyptic Witchcraft. Check out the static video for "Hellish Reaping Screams" below.

The band comments: “We can't wait for you to hear 'Hellish Reaping Screams', a new song filled with occult hammer horror themes combined with filthy riffs, relentless blast beats and a good dose of black ‘n roll.”

Satanic Upheaval, which is Burial’s third album, follows the band's take on occult themes with a misanthropic view of the world. The album was recorded by Chris Taylor at Noiseboy Studios and mastered by at Foel Studios by Chris Fielding (Conan, Electric Wizard, Primordial, Winterfylleth).

Satanic Upheaval will be released on limited edition cassette, digipak CD and in digital format. Pre-orders are live now:

- US webstore

- Bandcamp

- Digital stores

Satanic Upheaval tracklisting:

"Encircled By Wolves"

"Void Of Decay"

"Hellish Reaping Screams"

"Beneath The Filth"

"Destruction Absolute"

"Decayed By Time"

"Barren Lands"

"Devour Your Soul"

"Satanic Upheaval"

"Curse By The Light"

"Hellish Reaping Screams":

The year 2020 also sees Burial’s 15th anniversary, the trio will be celebrating this milestone by releasing the most complete vision of their sound to date, followed by a number of UK live dates.

Burial will be playing select UK festivals this year which include appearances at Incineration Fest in early May and Legions ov Darkness Festival in early July. Further live shows are currently being worked on.

Burial live:

May

9 - London, England - Incineration Fest (with Bloodbath, Dark Funeral)

July

2 - Ulverston (Lake District), England - Legions ov Darkness Festival (with Horna, Winterfylleth)

