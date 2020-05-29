BURNING WITCHES - Acoustic Smoldering, Online!

The Swiss Misses recently had another defection, guitarist Sonia Nusselder having decided to go her own way. Thus the remaining Witches opted for a short acoustic showcase, with a couple of onscreen (yet remotely located) guests, for Corona relief. Enter US-based Courtney Cox, no, not the Friends actress, but six-string slinger for The Iron Maidens, and Brazilian born Noelle Dos Anjos, the latter currently holed up in Berlin. Not sure if singer Laura Guldemond was simply in a sound booth, offstage (as there were a trio of Witches, plus Switzerland's Larissa Ernst, ex-Gonoreas, in the rehearsal space) or at home, in the Netherlands. Regardless, they were all linked, via headphones. It was just a trio of songs, thankfully, all Burning Witches originals, but surely, the first opportunity many of the global viewers have had to see the gals "live". Unfortunately, one of their biggest assets, the gonzo stage presence of singer Laura Guldemond was kept in check, this being an acoustic performance. Shame, but even under lockdown conditions, it was evident she's a wild woman, once the music flows.

There was no real introduction, nor much banter, beyond the singer introducing the songs, although each title was superimposed on the screen, with the featured guitarist. First up, was "Black Magic", a subdued song that lends itself to acoustic guitars (always at least at three in the mix) anyway. Throughout, the screen was black & white and (as is de ringeur today) a multi-person/split. Remotely located, bespectacled Cox offered a string bending solo spotlight, as each player gets a close-up. Cool to see a full drum kit involved. "We Eat Your Children" is an odd choice for the unplugged treatment. Guldemond getting more animated. You can see the flamboyance, even stationary. Noelle is the spotlight guitar player. Just as we were getting into "Dance With The Devil", the title cut from this year's sophomore effort. And then, that was it. Currently, there are negotiations underway with Nuclear Blast to have the show, in part or whole, on the band's social media or the label's site.