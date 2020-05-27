BURNING WITCHES Announce This Friday's "Corona Live Acoustic Jam From The Studio"; Video Trailer

The witches still gather, even in times like this: And without the possibility to enjoy 'real' concerts, Burning Witches take the concert experiences like many other bands these days to the next level: This Friday, May 29, the Swiss heavy metal heroines invite to their "Corona Live Accoustic Jam From The Studio".

Alongside guests like Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Laura Ernst (Anna Lux, Ex Gonoreas) and Noelle Dos Anjos (Nungara, Alkoholika), the band presents, from 7 PM, CET on, an evening full of metal music, passion and black magic.

The event will be streamed via the Nuclear Blast Youtube Channel, so set your reminder for the livestream here. To warm up their fans for this event, the Burning Witches release a trailer today. Check out the video below.

The quintet says, “In these crazy times music is a good vibe and healing for all of us. Us, the Swiss girls, are doing this jam from the Little Creek studio in Switzerland, where we recorded all our records, while Laura, Courtney and Noelle are home in their countries and connected with us over the internet.

We are thrilled to present you three fantastic players jamming with us, our passion and love for music unites us all, strengthens our friendship and is of great joy.

We hope this Burning Witches acoustic jam will enlighten the day also for our fans worldwide! Stay healthy and hopefully see you soon on tour again!”

(Photo - Liné Hammett)