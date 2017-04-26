BURNING WITCHES Launch Pre-Order For Debut Album; Artwork Revealed

Swiss all-female metal band, Burning Witches, have launched a PledgeMusic page where you can pre-order their upcoming self-titled debut album.

Says the band: “We are very excited to introduce our debut album through PledgeMusic. The album was recorded and produced with V.O. Pulver and Schmier (Destruction) at Little Creek Studio in Switzerland. If you are a real heavy metal fan this kick ass result will hopefully also blow YOUR mind!

“We had the dream to form an all women’s traditional heavy metal band - now here we are with our first record and we hope that you gonna help us with your pledge to climb up the first steps of the ladder of our career! We have put together a nice collection of items for you, including signed CD’s, posters, shirts, hoodies, girly shirts and opportunities to spend time with us at rehearsal and hang and party with us! Thanks in advance for your support! Ready to fight!”

Find the PledgeMusic page at this location.

Band lineup:

Seraina - Vocals

Romana - Guitars

Alea - Guitars

Jay - Bass

Lala - Drums