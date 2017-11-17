BURNING WITCHES Release "Black Widow" Music Video

Swiss all-female metal band, Burning Witches, have released a video for "Black Widow", the opening track of their self-titled debut album, released earlier this year. Watch the new clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Black Widow"

"Burning Witches"

"Bloody Rose"

"Dark Companion"

"Metal Demons"

"Save Me"

"Creatures of the Night"

"We Eat Your Children"

"Creator of Hell"

"The Deathlist"

"Jawbreaker" (Judas Priest cover)

"Black Widow" video:

Band lineup:

Seraina - Vocals

Romana - Guitars

Alea - Guitars

Jay - Bass

Lala - Drums