BURNING WITCHES Release New Acoustic Session EP

The mighty Burning Witches release their Corona Acoustic Session on streaming platforms today. The band was asked by many fans to release the acoustic set they recently recorded for a live stream, so they decided to make this magical performance available on all streaming platforms today.

So far, the Corona Acoustic Session was only available on YouTube. Now all fans get the chance to see this powerful live performance in high resolution with high-quality sound anywhere! Watch the Corona Acoustic Session here.

The Burning Witches comment: “Something positive that came out of the difficult Corona times, was for sure that we made this spontaneous acoustic jam with those talented friends and guests. Your demand made this release now possible on all streaming portals, thanks a lot for that! It will remain a nice memory this way and it also marks Larissa's first appearance with the Witches! We have heard your call and maybe one day we will do another session like this but you ALL know WE LOVE IT LOUD, so watch out for our new single to come very soon!”

The three songs were recorded live at Little Creek Studio in Switzerland with special guests Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Larissa (the new Witch on guitar), and Noelle Dos Anjos (Nungara, Alkoholika).

Tracklisting:

"Black Magic"

"We Eat Your Children"

"Dance With The Devil"

The Burning Witches are currently in the studio recording their new single, which will be released on September 17.

Lineup:

Laura - vocals

Romana - guitars

Larissa - guitars

Jay - bass

Lala - drums

(Photo - Burning Witches Facebook)