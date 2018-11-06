BURNING WITCHES Release "Open Your Mind" Lyric Video

Burning Witches will release their new album, Hexenhammer, on November 9th via Nuclear Blast Records. Order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the song "Open Your Mind", below.

The cover artwork for the band's second studio album was created by acclaimed artist Gyula from Hungary, who has also created artwork for Destruction, Annihilator, and many more.

The forthcoming record was produced in the Little Creek Studio by the same team as its predecessor: V.O. Pulver (Pro-Pain, Destruction) and Destruction legend Schmier, who helped and advised as a close friend of the band. The result is a truly brilliant heavy metal album, which will take away the breath of headbangers worldwide, and of course make people bang their heads!

Hexenhammer tracklisting:

"The Witch Circle"

"Executed"

"Lords Of War"

"Open Your Mind"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears"

"Maiden Of Steel"

"Dungeon Of Infamy"

"Dead Ender"

"Hexenhammer"

"Possession"

"Maneater"

"Holy Diver"

Bonus:

"Self Sacrifice"

"Don‘t Cry My Tears" (acoustic)

"Open Your Mind" lyric video:

"Hexenhammer" video:

"Executed" lyric video:

Track-by-track Part 1:

Track-by-track Part 2:

Track-by-track Part 3:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Lineup:

Seraina - Vocals

Romana - Guitars

Sonia - Guitars

Jay - Bass

Lala - Drums

(Photo - Martin Rahn)