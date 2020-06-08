BURNING WITCHES Release Video Of Livestream Performance

It was an evening too beautiful to be gone with just the blink of an eye: Today, the Burning Witches release their sublime live stream concert on YouTube.

Last Friday, the Swiss metal heroines presented their "Corona Live Acoustic Jam From The Studio", accompanied by guests Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens), Larissa Ernst (Pater Iltis, ex-Gonoreas) and Noelle Dos Anjos (Nungara, Alkoholika). Check out the video below.

The band says, "With great joy we present to you our recent acoustic session that we performed with some friends, spontaneously a few days ago. As some of you missed the live stream, we are happy to be able to present a video of the jam! We want to thank our guests, Courtney who already played with us for the third time now, Noelle for the very last minute jam and our good friend Larissa for preparing the session with us. It was a great pleasure to have you ALL on board! We also want to thank our faithful fans for standing by our side through the good and bad times. We really appreciate that support and we're excited to introduce you to a new lead guitarist soon! We want to take our time to choose somebody that understands the philosophy & the friendship of the Witches - and is there to stay! With this mind: We're ready to fight!!!"