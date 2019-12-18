BURNING WITCHES Reveal Dance With The Devil Album Artwork

Burning Witches will release their third studio album, Dance With The Devil, on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

There's no rest for the wicked, as less than two weeks after the release of their Wings Of Steel EP, the band have unveiled the cover artwork for their upcoming record, which was designed by Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák and Destruction/Gomorra guitarist Damir Eskic.

The group states, "Even before we had the album title, we knew that we wanted a cover design in the style of Ken Kelly, who did the legendary KISS, Rainbow, and Manowar covers. Our vision was to show the Burning Witches, larger than life, in this fantasy art style and with a special female touch. We love to work with the Hungarian artist Gyula and told him about our plan and he basically realized our dream of a very eye catching & energetic cover design! We hope our fans will enjoy it as much as we do!"

Enjoy the silence while you can, as Burning Witches are set to unleash hell in the form of a new single to kick off 2020 the right way, stay tuned.

(Photo - Liné Hammett)