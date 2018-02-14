BURNING WITCHES Sign With Nuclear Blast

Swiss all-female metal band, Burning Witches, have inked a deal with Nuclear Blast. The label has issued the following:

"Just in time for Valentine's Day, Nuclear Blast are proud to present some great news for all fans of old school heavy metal: The five girls from Burning Witches and the #1 heavy metal label have tied the knot on this most auspicious day. We welcome Burning Witches to the Nuclear Blast family!"

Romana (guitar) comments: "We are a bunch of crazy ladies from Switzerland that love to play old school metal. Of course we are super excited and honored to work with such a great label as Nuclear Blast Records. We are burning to kick some serious ass and are confident that we have found the right partner that believes in our music, just as much as we do. Get bewitched if you dare - check out our heavy sound and you will be thrilled!“

Markus Staiger (CEO Nuclear Blast) adds: "We're proud to welcome Burning Witches to the Nuclear Blast family. These girls are one of the best newcomers within the heavy metal scene. Both live and on record the 'witches' are magnificent and we know that they have a lot of potential. That's why we are really happy to start a new chapter with them, within our band and label history!"