BURNING WITCHES - The Devil's Archives, Part 2: Songwriting & Recording (Video Trailer)

Burning Witches will release their third studio album, Dance With The Devil, on March 6 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.

A second video trailer for the album has been released. Watch both trailers below:

The Devil's Archives - Part 1:

The Devil's Archives - Part 2:

The cover artwork for Dance With The Devil, was designed by Hungarian artist Gyula Havancsák and Destruction/Gomorra guitarist Damir Eskic.

The group states, "Even before we had the album title, we knew that we wanted a cover design in the style of Ken Kelly, who did the legendary KISS, Rainbow, and Manowar covers. Our vision was to show the Burning Witches, larger than life, in this fantasy art style and with a special female touch. We love to work with the Hungarian artist Gyula and told him about our plan and he basically realized our dream of a very eye catching & energetic cover design! We hope our fans will enjoy it as much as we do!"

Tracklisting:

"The Incantation"

"Lucid Nightmare"

"Dance With The Devil"

"Wings Of Steel"

"Six Feet Underground"

"Black Magic"

"Sea Of Lies"

"The Sisters Of Fate"

"Necronomicon"

"The Final Fight"

"Threefold Return"

"Battle Hymn" feat. Ross The Boss & Michael Lepond

Bonus CD:

"Mansion In Darkness"

"Black Magic" (Acoustic)

"Executed" (live)

"Open Your Mind" (live)

"Hexenhammer" (live)

"Sea Of Lies" visualizer:

(Photo - Liné Hammett)