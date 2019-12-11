BURNING WITCHES To Release Dance With The Devil In March

Last week, Burning Witches unleashed their new Wings Of Steel EP - but today the group are have announced that they have completed their third studio album Dance With The Devil, slated for release on March 6, 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

The band comments, "The third album is of course a very important one but we felt very comfortable with that pressure, the band was a strong unit writing and recording the new songs. The idea behind Dance With The Devil is inspired by the famous Walpurgis night, the saga of the gathering of the witches in the middle ages! We thought this magic showdown on the Brocken Mountain symbolically stands for strength and the friendship of the band, that's why it's the perfect title for the new album!"

More details on Dance With The Devil will be unveiled soon.

(Photo Credit: Liné Hammett)