BURNING WITCHES To Release Hexenhammer Album In November; First Studio Video Trailer Streaming

Burning Witches are not only the hottest export from the Alpine Republic, the five piece from Switzerland are also one of the most thrilling newcomers in old school heavy metal spanning the last few years, globally.

The new album Hexenhammer will be released on November 9th via Nuclear Blast Records. The forthcoming record was produced in the Little Creek Studio by the same team as its predecessor: V.O. Pulver (Pro-Pain, Destruction, Nervosa, Panzer) and Destruction legend Schmier, who helped and advised as a close friend of the band. The result is a truly brilliant heavy metal album, which will take away the breath of headbangers worldwide, and of course make people bang their heads.

Today, the band release their first trailer from the studio. Check it out to get a look behind the scenes of the album recording process and listen to a teaser for their unrelenting first single "Executed", which will be released on August 31st.