BURNING WITCHES - Video Of New Vocalist LAURA GULDEMOND's Live Debut At Sweden Rock 2019 Posted

Burning Witches recently parted ways with vocalist Seraina Telli, but she was quickly replaced by Dutch singer Laura Guldemond, who made her live debut with the band at Sweden Rock in Sölvesborg, Sweden last month. A two-camera mix from their set can be viewed below.

Burning Witches recently announced they have decided to give their fans a special teaser and gift in the shape of a new song that has been released today to introduce Laura! Check out "Wings Of Steel" (available digitally from July 19) below.

Please read the following statements from the band and wish Seraina good luck for her future.

Seraina states about her departure: "Dear friends, for personal reasons and after much deliberation I've decided to fully dedicate myself to my band Dead Venus and to leave the band Burning Witches. For the last four years I have had an incredible journey but I feel now that is the time to explore the challenge my own project is offering me. I would like to thank my family, friends and of course the fans for the incredible support. I also thank the band, the label and the management for all their help. There are a lot of beautiful experiences I’ll keep with me forever. My debut album for Dead Venus titled Bird Of Paradise will be released later this year. So my life remains exciting! I wish the Witches all the best and good luck for the future!"

Band leader Romana is emotional about all the changes: "This is of course a very sad moment for all of us. We have been very close for the last few years and have achieved a lot together. It's with great sadness we have to accept that Seriana wants to move on and we wish her the best of luck for that! Your time with the Witches will never be forgotten! For us as a band it is important now to look to the new challenges ahead and the new record - the show must go on! Yes we are super thrilled that we have found Laura so quickly via our Dutch connection Sonia. We know it is impossible to replace a great voice in exactly the same way, that is why Laura is the perfect choice for us. She will bring her own strength and personality into the Witches! We will not change the identity of the band, we will continue playing the music we love! Laura is an experienced and crisp vocalist with a wide range and a crazy enough personality to be one of US! Please give her a warm welcome - she has already won many metal hearts at our first show with her at Sweden Rock Festival! We will continue to spread the magic of the witches - thanks for all the support over the years!"

The new witch Laura welcomes the fans: "Dear Burning Witches fans of the world, I am really excited and know that I have big shoes to fill! I want to thank you that you've given me this opportunity and also the Burning Witches for their trust and the warm welcome they've given me into their sisterhood! Being able to play the music I love with great people, performing at those amazing shows and festivals, and being supported by a fantastic team is a dream that has come true for me. I can't really wish for more! We are working our asses off at the moment to bring the magic to you all! Keep the fire burning! See you soon on the road and thanks for the support!"

Burning Witches is:

Laura - vocals

Romana - guitars

Sonia - guitars

Jay - bass

Lala - drums

(Photo - Liné Hammett)