BURNING WITCHES Vocalist SERAINA TELLI Calls It Quits

Switzerland's Burning Witches have announced the departure of vocalist Seraina Telli, who has chosen to leave the band for undisclosed reasons:

"Dear Witches fans, we have been through some very difficult weeks, so please understand that there will be an official statement released very soon. We are travelling now back from the Sweden Rock festival that we just played. Yes it is true, Seraina has left the band by her own choice and we are all very sad about that fact, but we are keeping our dream alive! So please stay tuned and thanks for your understanding."

Hexenhammer, the second album from Burning Witches, was released in 2018 and entered the official album charts in many countries across Europe.

UK (Rock) - #15

Switzerland - #21

Germany - #43

UK (Indie) - #47

Belgium - #148 (Wallonie)

The band states: "How great is this?! We are still overwhelmed and very thankful for your terrific support! Have a look at those billboard chart rankings - it is your achievement! We really do treasure your encouragement - many thanks!"

