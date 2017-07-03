BURY THE MACHINES Release “Beneath My Wrath” Music Video

Bury The Machines has released the official video for "Beneath My Wrath”, a song from the recently released Wicked Covenant EP. Watch the clip below.

The Wicked Covenant EP is the follow-up to the 2016 full-length, Barbwalker. Featuring three new tracks, extreme multi-tasker John E. Bomher, Jr. (I Klatus, ex-Yakuza) explores the extent of his mechanical abilities and penchant for creating melodic, hypnotizing songs of depth and character.The EP is available on CD, cassette, and digital formats. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Beneath My Wrath”

“A Victim's Tears”

“Waterweapon”

“Beneath My Wrath” video:

“A Victim's Tears”: