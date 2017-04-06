BURY THE MACHINES To Release Wicked Covenant EP In June; “A Victim's Tears” Track Streaming

On June 9th, Bury The Machines will release the Wicked Covenant EP, the follow-up to the 2016 full-length, Barbwalker. Featuring three new tracks, extreme multi-tasker John E. Bomher, Jr. (I Klatus, ex-Yakuza) explores the extent of his mechanical abilities and penchant for creating melodic, hypnotizing songs of depth and character. Seeing release on cassette, compact disc and digital formats, Wicked Covenant will see the dark of night through Long Beach, CA based label Midnite Collective. The EP will be available on CD, cassette, and digital formats.

Stream the track "A Victim's Tears" below. Pre-orders can be placed here.

In a modern culture of do-it-yourself ethics, viral videos and unfettered access to an endless amount of knowledge, Bury The Machines has sought to define a new niche in a body of people and artists hungry for fresh, unadulterated material. Mapping out the peaks and valleys of sonic waves, Bury The Machines discover a rhythmic groove and unique beauty amidst the uncountable tumultuous echoes of today's world wide web of noise. Breathing life into his machines, Chicago native John E. Bomher, Jr. masterfully conducts movements of immense weight acting as the heart to his cables, like veins, flowing with signals as blood pumping warmth and being into his body of mechanical, electronic appendages. Ultimately seeking to return the soul to machine-based music, John has created this project as a vessel of travel to take a listener from this world to one beyond, to where his ghosts and spirits rest, Buried with the Machines.

As a one-man solo incarnation, Bury The Machines has performed alongside Helen Money (Thrill Jockey), Glaare (ft. ex-Ancestors and current Buried At Sea, Deth Crux, Black Mare members), Endon and Spell (Canada). Readily available to engulf viewers in its sinister soundscapes, Bury The Machines is prepared for offers including local, touring support and one-off festival appearances. Submissions can be sent to booking@midnitecollective.com .

Tracklisting:

“Beneath My Wrath”

“A Victim's Tears”

“Waterweapon”

Wicked Covenant by Bury The Machines

Bury The Machines will be playing the following shows in support of the album release in June.

June

8 Long Beach, CA - Alex’s Bar (with Graves at Sea, Barghest, Recluse)

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Handbag Factory (with special guests)