BURZUM Mastermind VARG VIKERNES On Forthcoming Black Metal Movie Lords Of Chaos - "It's Not About The Truth; It's Just Complete Bullshit" (Video)

VICE Films, along with Insurgent Media, 20th Century Fox and Chimney Pot are financing the sensational story of Norwegian black metal band Mayhem under the moniker Lords Of Chaos, a name taken from Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind’s 1998 book about the Norwegian black metal scene, focusing on the string of church burnings and murders that occurred in the country in the early ‘90s. Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund is directing the film from a screenplay he co-wrote.

Burzum mastermind Varg Vikernes has released a video offering his thoughts on Lords Of Chaos, which can be viewed below. Following is an excerpt from his statement:

Vikernes. "One of the things I find amusing is that they've asked Mayhem for the rights to use their music in the film. Mayhem said, 'Nope, fuck you.' They have asked Darkthrone to use their music in the film, and Darkthrone has done what Darkthrone always does - tell them to fuck off. And then I received an email a month or two ago from some Goldman person based in the UK and he asked me for the right to use Burzum music in the film. And guess what? I told them to fuck off too. So the funny thing is, they're making a movie based around Darkthrone, Mayhem and Burzum, and they're not allowed to use music of any of these bands. I find that hilarious."

"This movie is probably Hollywood character-murder type thing where they have no intention of giving us any secrets of what really happened or anything like that - it's just fiction, bullshit Hollywood crap made to make them money. It's not about the truth, it is just complete bullshit. I suggest we all ignore that crap."

Filming for Lords Of Chaos began in Oslo this November, and Filter Film Og TV has issued a report including photos and video from the set.

News recently surfaced that the co-op apartment where Mayhem founder Øystein "Euronymous" Aarseth was stabbed to death by Varg "Count" Vikernes in 1993 is being used to shoot scenes for the film. The photos included in the new report, however, are from a street nearby in the borough of Toyen.

Secrecy surrounding the recording is intense, Norwegian co-producer Håkon Øverås will not say anything about the film, or which actors are at work. However, actor Emory Cohen (Brooklyn, The Place Beyond the Pines) can be seen in black wig in the role of Varg "Count" Vikernes.

Read the full report and see more photos at Filter Film Og TV.

Clips from the film were revealed earlier this week, in the form of the “ManUNkind” music video from Metallica, which had it’s premier here at BraveWords. In the video we see several of the actors reconstruct a Mayhem concert.

As previously reported, Rory Culkin (Signs) will play Øystein "Euronymous" Aarseth. He owned both the Helvete (Norwegian for "hell") record shop in Oslo and the Deathlike Silence record label, in addition to his role as guitarist for Mayhem.

Mayhem's late lead singer, Per Yngve Ohlin (Dead), will be played by Jack Kilmer (The Nice Guys). Dead killed himself in 1991.

Emperor drummer Bard "Faust" Eithun will be played by Valter Skarsgård. He was jailed for the 1992 murder of a gay man, luring him into the woods and stabbing him some 37 times. The day after the murder, he burned down a church with Euronymous and Vikernes.

Sky Ferreira is Oslo mayor Ann-Marit Sæbønes.

In a press release, VICE's Danny Gabai said: “This is a wildly freaky story that our audience has been obsessed with for years, and Jonas' brilliantly imaginative take on it is simultaneously one of the most uniquely entertaining and beautifully humanistic scripts we've seen in a long time."