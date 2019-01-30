BURZUM Mastermind VARG VIKERNES Slams Lords Of Chaos Movie - "The Whole Film Is Just Made Up... They Completely Ignore The Facts"; Video

Burzum mastermind Varg Vikernes has once again released a video offering his thoughts on Swedish director Jonas Åkerlund's horror-movie biopic on Norway's notorious Mayhem, Lords Of Chaos.

According to Consequence Of Sound, Vikernes, who was found guilty of killing Mayhem guitarist Øystein “Euronymous” Aarseth, insists that the movie is “just a lot of made-up crap” while also offering some seemingly anti-semitic thoughts on the actor portraying him.

Vikernes, who was a member of Mayhem from 1992 through 1993, says in the video: “So, you just watched the Lords of Chaos, the film where they have a fat Jewish actor play the role of me. I’m Scandinavian, by the way. Do I have a few things to say about that? Let's find out. So, the fat Jewish actor said things in that film that I never said in real life; he did things that I never did. He did things for reasons that I never had, and well, by and large, the whole film is just made up."

He continues: "As you probably know, the whole film is just a character murder and they completely ignore the facts."

An official video trailer for Lords Of Chaos can be found below.

The film, being released by Gunpowder and Sky, is co-produced by VICE Studios, 20th Century Fox, Scott Free Productions and Insurgent Media, opens in theaters February 8th and On Demand February 22nd.

Drawing from personal experience - Åkerlund was for a drummer for the Swedish extreme metal band Bathory for a short time in the early 80s - his adaptation of Michael Moynihan and Didrik Søderlind's book Lords Of Chaos details of the group's rise and fall via Mayhem's co-founder/guitarist Øystein Aarseth, aka Euronymous (Rory Culkin) and his relationship with two volatile collaborators: Per Yngve Ohlin aka Pelle aka Dead (Jack Kilmer), the band's ultra-melancholic first singer who killed cats and then himself; and Varg Vikernes, aka the Count (Emory Cohen), a fellow outcast and Aarseth's eventual murderer.

Visit the official Lords Of Chaos website here.