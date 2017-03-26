BUTCHER BABIES Check In From The Studio; First Demo Track Unveiled
March 26, 2017, an hour ago
Butcher Babies have updated their official Instagram page with a shot from the studio and a short demo clip of a song currently going under the working title of "Chevelle":
Dance party with @acryns! This is the original demo of "Chevelle" that you hear in the background. Each album we start with working titles for each song. Last album we used food and grocery stores. This album used cars. We have no idea what the actual titles will be to most of the songs. That will be figured out after the album is finished. Fun fact: "Gravemaker" was called Subway till we finished 'Take It Like A Man'.
In the clip below, Gene Gaona of Capital Chaos TV talks with Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey on getting into metal, growing up in Detroit, being bi-racial and more on their San Jose, California stop of their recent tour with Metal Church, Suicidal Tendencies, Amon Amarth and Megadeth