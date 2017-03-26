BUTCHER BABIES Check In From The Studio; First Demo Track Unveiled

March 26, 2017, an hour ago

Butcher Babies have updated their official Instagram page with a shot from the studio and a short demo clip of a song currently going under the working title of "Chevelle":

 

Welp! Pre-production out.. Tracking in!!! Which one should we start with? #butcherbabies #3

A post shared by Butcher Babies (@butcherbabies) on



In the clip below, Gene Gaona of Capital Chaos TV talks with Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey on getting into metal, growing up in Detroit, being bi-racial and more on their San Jose, California stop of their recent tour with Metal Church, Suicidal Tendencies, Amon Amarth and Megadeth

