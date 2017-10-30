BUTCHER BABIES Debut “Headspin” Music Video

October 30, 2017, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal butcher babies

BUTCHER BABIES Debut “Headspin” Music Video

Butcher Babies have released a video for “Headspin”, the new single from the band’s third studio album, Lilith, out now via Century Media Records. Find the clip below.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”
“Lilith”
“Headspin”
“Korova”
“#Iwokeuplikethis”
“The Huntsman”
“Controller”
“Oceana”
“Look What We've Done”
“Pomona (S**t Happens)”
“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video:

Butcher Babies are currently on a two month long North American tour supporting Hollywood Undead. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.

Featured Audio

ENSLAVED - "Storm Son" (Nuclear Blast)

ENSLAVED - "Storm Son" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

ARISEN FROM NOTHING - "Chaos"

Latest Reviews