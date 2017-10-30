BUTCHER BABIES Debut “Headspin” Music Video

Butcher Babies have released a video for “Headspin”, the new single from the band’s third studio album, Lilith, out now via Century Media Records. Find the clip below.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video:

Butcher Babies are currently on a two month long North American tour supporting Hollywood Undead. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.