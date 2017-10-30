BUTCHER BABIES Debut “Headspin” Music Video
Butcher Babies have released a video for “Headspin”, the new single from the band’s third studio album, Lilith, out now via Century Media Records. Find the clip below.
Lilith tracklisting:
“Burn The Straw Man”
“Lilith”
“Headspin”
“Korova”
“#Iwokeuplikethis”
“The Huntsman”
“Controller”
“Oceana”
“Look What We've Done”
“Pomona (S**t Happens)”
“Underground And Overrated”
“Headspin” video:
“Lilith” video:
Butcher Babies are currently on a two month long North American tour supporting Hollywood Undead. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.