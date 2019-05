According to Butcher Babies co-vocalist Carla Harvey, the band has started work on their fourth album. See below.

Butcher Babies released their third studio album, Lilith, on October 27th, 2017 via Century Media Records.

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”