BUTCHER BABIES - "I Don't Think We Could Stop Ourselves From Going Full-On When We Get On Stage; Something Just Comes Over Us" (Audio)

Central Mo News recently caught up with Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, the vocalists of Butcher Babies. The duo talks about their new album, Lilith, shaking things up by touring with Hollywood Undead, being oversexualized by the press, and more. Check out the interview below.

Butcher Babies will return to Europe in February/March to crush stages and eardrums with their vicious live performances and explosive energy. All dates for the upcoming headline tour are listed below.

February

20 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

21 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

22 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms

23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

24 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

25 - Glasgow, UK - G2

27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

March

1 - Southampton, UK - Joiners

2 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

4 - London, UK - The Dome

6 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex

15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux

17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video: