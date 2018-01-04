BUTCHER BABIES - "I Don't Think We Could Stop Ourselves From Going Full-On When We Get On Stage; Something Just Comes Over Us" (Audio)
January 4, 2018, 8 hours ago
Central Mo News recently caught up with Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, the vocalists of Butcher Babies. The duo talks about their new album, Lilith, shaking things up by touring with Hollywood Undead, being oversexualized by the press, and more. Check out the interview below.
Butcher Babies will return to Europe in February/March to crush stages and eardrums with their vicious live performances and explosive energy. All dates for the upcoming headline tour are listed below.
February
20 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
21 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
22 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
24 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
25 - Glasgow, UK - G2
27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
March
1 - Southampton, UK - Joiners
2 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
4 - London, UK - The Dome
6 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex
15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex
16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux
17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.
Lilith tracklisting:
“Burn The Straw Man”
“Lilith”
“Headspin”
“Korova”
“#Iwokeuplikethis”
“The Huntsman”
“Controller”
“Oceana”
“Look What We've Done”
“Pomona (S**t Happens)”
“Underground And Overrated”
“Headspin” video:
“Lilith” video: