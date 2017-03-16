BUTCHER BABIES Invite Fans To Create Video For "Thrown Away"

"One song we get the most requests for is 'Thrown Away' from our album Take It Like A Man. Now it's your turn to make your own music video," says Butcher Babies. "We want to see you, your grandma, your pets, your best friends, your kids, your band, your family, your stuffed animals, etc lip sync 'Thrown Away'. Then we are going to make your videos into a fun comp.

Send 'em over to iAmTheButcher@hotmail.com by March 20th.

Disclaimer: This is only a Facebook video, not an official music video. However, by submitting to the email address provided above, you are allowing us to rock your image in the compilation video. Here's the song in case you need a refresher."