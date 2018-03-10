BUTCHER BABIES - "It's An Incredible Feeling To Look Out Into The Crowd And See People Singing The New Material"

Metal Wani's Fernando Bonenfant recently spoke with Butcher Babies vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey at Dome in London, England. They discuss the ongoing European tour in support of the recently released album Lilith, fan reception to London, why they decided to have a VIP package on this tour with acoustic sessions with fans, the evolution of the band and why it's fun to play with looks.

They also talk about facing negativity on social media, why they are used to being criticized in school, colleges, why they always respond to hatred messages on social media, why it takes more courage to ignore such hatred, how they keep their personal lives separate from the band, the musical direction of the album Lilith and why this album is their most mature effort till date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7VCbw-E3clU

March

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex

15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux

17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video:

(Photo - Dean Carr)