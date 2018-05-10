BUTCHER BABIES On Dealing With Haters - "We Have So Many Awesome Fans That Do Love Us, Why Pay Attention To The Negative?" (Video)

Fuel The Scene Magazine caught up with the Butcher Babies when they performed at the Carolina Rebellion festival at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC. They discuss the Climb Of Life in concert rather than the Wall Of Death, the band's new Lilith album, and dealing with online haters.

Butcher Babies are currently on their co-headlining Kings & Queens Tour alongside Nonpoint. The tour follows the release of Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, released in October 2017 via Century Media Records. The band played a special acoustic set on May 5th at the Carolina Rebellion Festival. Video is available below courtesy of AntiHero Magazine.

"Since our inception, we have strived to create a performance that is a full on assault to the senses. We always felt that if you pay your hard earned money to see a show, you should get just that, a show! Raw energy, passion, and intensity," shares co-frontwoman Carla Harvey. Heidi Shepherd adds: "We are excited to bring our devout US fanbase a headlining set with lots of surprises; digging deep into our new album Lilith and sprinkling in some old favorites from our last nine years as a band."

On the Kings & Queens Tour, Nonpoint frontman Elias Soriano comments: "The time off was fun, but it's back to the business of moving crowds. The new music we play will show where we're at and what we're looking for out of the crowds in terms of reaction. We have pulled no punches! The live show is what we're about, so expect our best on this run with the Queens in Butcher Babies."

Tour dates:

May

11 - Racine, WI - Route 20 Outhouse

14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

15 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

17 - Traverse City, MI - Ground Zero

18 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

22 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

23 - Toledo, OH - Civic Music Hall

24 - Knoxville, TN - The International *

25 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy **

28 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

29 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

30 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

31 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Ballroom

June

4 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

5 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center

* 10 Years with Butcher Babies and Nonpoint only

** Butcher Babies with Cane Hill and Sumo Cyco only