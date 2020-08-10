BUTCHER BABIES, SEVENDUST, NEW YEARS DAY Members Guest On New Episode Of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush Monday; Video

On this episode of SYFY Wire’s Metal Crush, Whitney Moore speaks with Heidi Shepherd of Butcher Babies, Lajon Witherspoon of Sevendust and Ash Costello of New Years Day.

Topics include the new, fourth album by Butcher Babies, Netflix’s Slasher, the Sandlot movie, Queen Of The Damned, the Butcher Babies comic, the new Butcher Babies’ song based on the Lobo comic, the song Monsters Ball, Sevendust's Soundgarden cover, Chris Cornell, the new Sevendust album, the new Lajon Witherspoon solo album, The Exorcist, Linda Blair, believing in aliens, the movie The Boy, Life of Agony bassist Alan Robert’s tarot cards, Jason Momoa, Darryl McDaniels from Run-DMC, Rob Dukes, David Ellefson, Ozzy Osbourne, Slayer, Unleash the Archers, artist Adam Burke, comic book author Amy Chu, the Unbreakable album by New Years Day, new New Years Day music, Phantasm, the band Ghost, the Harleen comic, Batman, the Joker, Evil Dead, Scream Bloody Gore by Death, Chuck Schuldiner, Bruce Campbell, Sam Raimi, Stephen King, Agent Steel and much more.

Additional exclusive content from Heidi, Lajon, and Ash will air tonight on SYFY during Resident Evil: The Final Chapter starting at 7:30 PM, ET/PT, 6:30 PM, C.