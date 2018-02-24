BUTCHER BABIES - Video Teasers For European Tour VIP Acoustic Performances Posted
February 24, 2018, 8 hours ago
Butcher Babies have returned to Europe for a February/March tour to crush stages and eardrums with their vicious live performances and explosive energy. The band is now offering a VIP package to the fans that includes a special private acoustic performance along with the usual early entry, meet & greet and merch. Go to this location for details.
Check out teasers for the acoustic sets below.
Stoked to do a little bit of this everyday across the pond. We also just added an old favorite to the acoustic party.. One that we haven't played in YEARS!!! Can u guess the song? 🤭 Spots are selling out so hurry to snag yours! 🤘❤️🤘 🎶Join us for #ButcherBabies Unplugged🎶 Hear the stories behind the songs and hang out with the band. We want to hear your questions about the music, the touring, the business etc.. Get your pre-party tix now at ButcherBabiesVIP.com (Link in bio) ONLY 30 AVAILABLE PER SHOW 🤘❤️🤘❤️🤘❤️🤘
All dates for the upcoming UK / Europe headline tour are listed below.
February
24 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
25 - Glasgow, UK - G2
27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront
March
1 - Southampton, UK - Joiners
2 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
4 - London, UK - The Dome
6 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex
15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex
16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux
17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.
Lilith tracklisting:
“Burn The Straw Man”
“Lilith”
“Headspin”
“Korova”
“#Iwokeuplikethis”
“The Huntsman”
“Controller”
“Oceana”
“Look What We've Done”
“Pomona (S**t Happens)”
“Underground And Overrated”
“Headspin” video:
“Lilith” video:
(Photo - Dean Carr)