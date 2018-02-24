BUTCHER BABIES - Video Teasers For European Tour VIP Acoustic Performances Posted

Butcher Babies have returned to Europe for a February/March tour to crush stages and eardrums with their vicious live performances and explosive energy. The band is now offering a VIP package to the fans that includes a special private acoustic performance along with the usual early entry, meet & greet and merch. Go to this location for details.

Check out teasers for the acoustic sets below.

All dates for the upcoming UK / Europe headline tour are listed below.

February

24 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

25 - Glasgow, UK - G2

27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms

28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

March

1 - Southampton, UK - Joiners

2 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

4 - London, UK - The Dome

6 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast

7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex

15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex

16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux

17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video:

(Photo - Dean Carr)