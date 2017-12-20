BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Opens Up About Battling Depression, Bulimia, Anorexia - "It's Worth It To Recognize An Issue And Talk To Someone"

December 20, 2017, an hour ago

news heidi shepherd butcher babies heavy metal

BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Opens Up About Battling Depression, Bulimia, Anorexia - "It's Worth It To Recognize An Issue And Talk To Someone"

Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd has posted a message on Facebook directed towards any fans and friends suffering from depression and eating disorders

Shepherd opened up in a 2016 interview with The You Rock Foundation about her battles with bulimia, anorexia and drug use. It's worth the watch.

Butcher Babies will return to Europe in February/March to crush stages and eardrums with their vicious live performances and explosive energy. All dates for the upcoming headline tour are listed below.

February
20 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
21 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
22 - Chester, UK - Live Rooms
23 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
24 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside
25 - Glasgow, UK - G2            
27 - Milton Keynes, UK - Craufurd Arms
28 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront

March
1 - Southampton, UK - Joiners
2 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
3 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
4 - London, UK - The Dome    
6 - Bochum, Germany - Rockpalast
7 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
8 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
10 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club
13 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club
14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Klub Komplex
15 - Mannheim, Germany - Ms Connexion Complex
16 - Zaandam, Netherlands - De Flux
17 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel

Butcher Babies' third studio album, Lilith, is out now via Century Media Records.

Lilith tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”
“Lilith”
“Headspin”
“Korova”
“#Iwokeuplikethis”
“The Huntsman”
“Controller”
“Oceana”
“Look What We've Done”
“Pomona (S**t Happens)”
“Underground And Overrated”

“Headspin” video:

“Lilith” video:

Featured Audio

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

Featured Video

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

TRAGUL Premiers "The Tree Of Life"

Latest Reviews