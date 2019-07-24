BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD Talks New Album, Search For New Record Label (Audio)

Guesting on The Robbcast Podcast, Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd discussed the making of the band's fourth album, which is currently in the works.

Shepherd: We've been a signed band since 2012, and we are currently going for a different label now. So it's exciting for us. We had to kind of fight to get out of our last situation, and so it's such a release and such a big open door. And so we're really focusing on what we want to do musically and the sound we're gonna have. We're gonna definitely maintain that Butcher Babies sound. We're just kind of playing around with all different stuff... playing around with different producers and just trying different things and seeing what label is gonna work best for us.

Butcher Babies released their third studio album, Lilith, on October 27th, 2017 via Century Media Records.

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”