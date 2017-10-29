BUTCHER BABIES Vocalist HEIDI SHEPHERD - "We're Not Afraid Of Our Sexuality, We're Not Afraid Of What People Think"

Butcher Babies vocalists Heidi Shepherd and Carla Harvey, along with guitarist Henry Flury, guested on Razor 94.7 FM following their October 22nd show at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, CA. Check out the interview below, which features discussion on the band's new album, Lilith, and their evolution.

Listen to "Rockcast at Aftershock - Butcher Babies" on Spreaker.

Butcher Babies released their third studio album, Lilith, on October 27th via Century Media Records. The band have released another new track off the upcoming record. The new song, titled “Pomona (Shit Happens)”, is perhaps the bands most unhinged and irreverent track to date, and fans who pre-order Lilith will be able to download it as an instant grat. The song is also available for streaming on Spotify here.

Tracklisting:

“Burn The Straw Man”

“Lilith”

“Headspin”

“Korova”

“#Iwokeuplikethis”

“The Huntsman”

“Controller”

“Oceana”

“Look What We've Done”

“Pomona (S**t Happens)”

“Underground And Overrated”

“Lilith” video:

Butcher Babies are currently on a two month long North American tour supporting Hollywood Undead. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.