BYZANTINE Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For New Album, The CicadaTree

The name Byzantine is synonymous with a band thriving in the underground for its whole existence. Heralded as the most underrated band from the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal movement, Byzantine has slowly gained a cult-like following after releasing five genre-bending albums. Now, Metal Blade Records has given Byzantine the chance to show their talent on a bigger stage and the band has responded with The Cicada Tree - the culmination of many years of musical craftsmanship and resounding songwriting. 16 years underground, it's finally time for the world to hear Byzantine on June 2nd.

In conjunction with PledgeMusic, The Cicada Tree is now available to pre-order in various formats and bundles, with every "pledge"/purchase receiving a digital download of the tracks, plus exclusive content. To reserve your copy of the album (with two cover songs by Fishbone and The Cars), signed material from the band, apparel, and more, visit this location.

Chris "OJ" Ojeda (vocals, rhythm guitar) comments: "The last two Byzantine albums were released DIY and both were coupled with successful crowd-funding campaigns. Now that we have finally landed a home with Metal Blade, we feel that it is vital that we continue our close relationship with our fan-base by offering up pre-orders for The Cicada Tree through PledgeMusic. Our experience with PledgeMusic has been nothing short of fantastic. We hope you enjoy The Cicada Tree as much as we enjoyed making it for you!"