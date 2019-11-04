CABAL Release Music Video For New Single "Tongues"

Cabal have released a new single, "Tongues". The track comes with a video which was shot at the Copenhell Festival 2019 in the band's homebase Copenhagen, Denmark.

"Tongues" is the first foretaste of what to expect from Cabal in 2020. A new album is about to be finished and the band will be playing their first ever US tour in February as support for Ingested.

Cabal aims to create a visceral and doom-laden atmosphere throughout both their music and visual expression. The production is crystal clear, whilst the songs draw a lot of inspirations from everything from black and death metal to djent and hardcore. After the success of their self-released debut EP Purge in 2016, the band signed with Long Branch Records and released their first full-length Mark Of Rot in early 2018. Now new material is just around the corner and in 2020 Cabal will wrap the world in darkness again.

(Photo - HeartMatter Artworks)