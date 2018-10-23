CABAL Release Music Video For "Nothingness" Single Featuring THY ART IS MURDER Singer CJ McMAHON
October 23, 2018, 2 hours ago
Cabal have released a video for the new single "Nothingness", featuring Thy Art Is Murder singer CJ McMahon. The song is taken from the album Mark Of Rot, released back in February via Long Branch Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"False Light"
"Nothingness" (feat. CJ McMahon)
"Blackened Soil"
"Rah'ru"
"Empty"
"Unworthy"
"Blinded"
"Whispers"
"The Darkest Embrace" (feat. Filip Danielsson)
"Mark of Rot"
"Nothingness" video:
"Blackened Light" video:
"False Light" video:
Lineup:
Andreas Bjulver Paarup - Vocals
Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars
Arsalan Sakhi - Guitars
Malthe Strøyer Sørensen - Bass
Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums
(Photo - HeartMatter Artworks)