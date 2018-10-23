CABAL Release Music Video For "Nothingness" Single Featuring THY ART IS MURDER Singer CJ McMAHON

Cabal have released a video for the new single "Nothingness", featuring Thy Art Is Murder singer CJ McMahon. The song is taken from the album Mark Of Rot, released back in February via Long Branch Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"False Light"

"Nothingness" (feat. CJ McMahon)

"Blackened Soil"

"Rah'ru"

"Empty"

"Unworthy"

"Blinded"

"Whispers"

"The Darkest Embrace" (feat. Filip Danielsson)

"Mark of Rot"

"Nothingness" video:

"Blackened Light" video:

"False Light" video:

Lineup:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup - Vocals

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Arsalan Sakhi - Guitars

Malthe Strøyer Sørensen - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums

(Photo - HeartMatter Artworks)