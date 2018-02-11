CABAL Streaming “Blackened Soil” Music Video

Cabal have released a video for "Blackened Soil", the second single from their upcoming Mark Of Rot album, out on February 23rd via Long Branch Records. Find the clip below. Preorder the new album here.

Cabal is one of the most brutal and promising heavy acts hailing from Copenhagen, Denmark. The band aims to create a visceral and doom-laden atmosphere throughout both their music and visual expression. The production is crystal clear, whilst the songs draw a lot of inspirations from everything from black and death metal to djent and hardcore.

Mark Of Rot is the debut album from Cabal and the follow-up to their Purge EP from 2016, which earned them an award for best rock music video of the year, as well as national radio playtime. Following the release of the EP, Cabal has played several sold out shows, shared the stage with widely renowned international acts and toured across Europe.

Mark Of Rot sees Cabal expanding on their signature sound, by incorporating bigger shifts in tempo and more eerie melodies, whilst still staying true to what made people take notice in the first place, bone-crushing heaviness and an unrelenting feeling of uneasiness.

The lyrical universe of Mark Of Rot is much like the soundscape, an expansion of the one found on Purge. The lyrics still revolve around the death cult determined to bring forth the end of existence, Mark Of Rot simply expands on the mythos of the cult and all that surrounds it.

Tracklisting:

"False Light"

"Nothingness" (feat. CJ McMahon)

"Blackened Soil"

"Rah'ru"

"Empty"

"Unworthy"

"Blinded"

"Whispers"

"The Darkest Embrace" (feat. Filip Danielsson)

"Mark of Rot"

"Blackened Light" video:

"False Light" video:

Lineup:

Andreas Bjulver Paarup - Vocals

Chris Kreutzfeldt - Guitars

Arsalan Sakhi - Guitars

Malthe Strøyer Sørensen - Bass

Nikolaj Kaae Kirk - Drums

(Photo - HeartMatter Artworks)