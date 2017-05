CADAVER DISPOSAL Featuring Members Of BETHLEHEM And MAJESTY Release “Conclusio: Quantum Restat” Video

German death metallers, Cadaver Disposal (featuring members of Bethlehem and Majesty) have released a new video for the track "Conclusio: Quantum Restat", featured on their latest album, Transformatio Mundi.

Transformatio Mundi was released on April 28th via Nihilistic Empire Records. Artwork and tracklisting below.

Tracklisting:

“De Pulchritudine et de Ruinam”

“Congregation”

“The Ancient Order”

“Seven Seals Unveiled”

“A Fateful Gathering”

“Divine Delectation”

“What Must Never Be Forgotten”

“An Infinite Dream Ascends”

“Transformatio Mundi”

“Failure of Man”

“Saddening Nothingness”

“Return from Exile”

“Conclusio: Quantum Restat”

"Conclusio: Quantum Restat" video: