CADAVERIA Announce Reissue Of 2004 Album Far Away From Conformity

Italy's Cadaveria have revealed the cover artwork and the release date of the 2017 edition of Far Away From Conformity, the second album of Italian horror metallers, originally released in 2004. The album will be out on December 8th, in all digital stores and on CD, with a new graphic design. It comes out in deluxe digipack version with a twelve-page booklet via Sleaszy Rider Records. The colored vinyl version will be released via Shadows Records in a limited edition of 300 hand-numbered copies worldwide. The vinyl LP will be out on January 12th, 2018, exactly 14 years after the first release.

This is not just a reprint: the nine songs of Far Away From Conformity, including Blondie's cover “Call Me”, have been completely remixed and remastered for the occasion. In addition, a bug in the backup of the original recordings made in 2003, had caused the loss of some vocal tracks and it requested Cadaveria’s recent effort to re-record her voice for the songs “Blood And Confusion” and “The Divine Rapture”.

Preorders available at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Blood And Confusion”

“Eleven Three O Three”

“Irreverent Elegy”

“The Divine Rapture”

“Omen Of Delirium”

“Call Me” (Blondie cover)

“Out Body Experience”

“Prayer Of Sorrow”

“Vox Of Anti-Time”