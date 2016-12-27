CADAVERIA Music To Be Soundtrack For Prepararsi alla Morte TV Programme; Announcement Video Streaming

Horror metallers, Cadaveria, have announced their cooperation with director Luigi Pastore for the soundtrack of the Prepararsi alla Morte TV programme. Produced by LuPa Films, Prepararsi alla Morte is the first thanatological TV format (in Italian), dealing with the greatest mystery of every human being’s existence: death.

Cadaveria music will be the soundtrack of all the episodes of the first series, debuting online on January 13th. Moreover Cadaveria herself will be the guest of the special episode, already recorded in the esoteric city of Turin, that will conclude the season.

Watch the official video announcement below: