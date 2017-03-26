CADAVERIA Release "Dominion Of Pain" Single

Horror metallers Cadaveria have released the second single "Dominion Of Pain" from Mondoscuro EP, available now on iTunes. The song features Flegias (vocals duet with Cadaveria) and Pier Gonella (final part of the guitar solo) from Necrodeath. Coverart: Original photo by Andrea Perotto, edited by Cadaveria Herself.

The vinyl limited edition of Mondoscuro EP was released last month via Sleaszy Rider records, anticipated by the single "Christian Woman" (Type O Negative cover). The third and last single "Mater Tenebrarum", to be released in late April, will complete the trilogy that sees Cadaveria Herself embodying the songs’ titles for the cover artworks.