CADAVERIA Teases Return; Video

Italian Gothic metal band Cadaveria is teasing their “return” on October 2. A short teaser can be seen below:

Cadaveria recently emerged with a quarantine version of their track “100.000 Faces”, taken from their 2007 album In Your Blood.

With this video, made during the lockdown, the band breaks a silence that lasted over two years, due to the singer's illness.

Cadaveria herself commented:

"I haven't sung a Cadaveria song since December 28, 2017, the date of our last gig. I had decided to take a break in 2018 to make new experiences and to compose. Breast cancer came, not exactly the experience I wanted. Uh, what a hit! A great suffering ... and a great teaching. Many people is asking me if I am healed. ‘Who knows?’ I answer. The doctors can’t speak. Till now everything is fine and I go on. One of the things cancer taught me is that if you like dancing you don't have to wait for the storm to pass, but you have to learn to dance in the rain.

“We started to compose again, with enthusiasm but calmly. Meanwhile, we took off some cobwebs and recorded this quarantine video. See you soon!"