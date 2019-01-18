CAELESTIA Streaming “Thanatopsis” Track As Mini-Horror Movie; Video

Greek extreme symphonic metallers Caelestia have released their official video for the track “Thanatopsis”, from their album with the same name, through Dave Ellefson’s (Megadeth) U.S. based EMP Label Group (distributed in Europe via SPV GmbH). The mixing and mastering of the album was completed at the legendary Fredman Studios in Gothenburg (Sweden), by producer Fredrik Nordstrom.

This video is in a form of a mini horror movie, directed by Haris Kountouris and Panos Tzortzakis. Shooting was made by HK Visual Creations and FubArt, whereas special effects were made by HK Visual Creations.