Calgary's SYRYN To Release Debut Album In January 2020; "Dead Men Tell No Tales" Lyric Video Posted

Calgary-based old school metallers Syryn are gearing up to release their debut album, Beyond The Depths, on January 3rd, 2020. It is now available for pre-order via their official Bandcamp page here. Check out the official lyric video for "Dead Men Tell No Tales" below.

Beyond The Depths tracklist:

"Song of the Syrynite"

"Neverending Nightmare"

"Inebriated Outcasts"

"Three Sheets to the Wind"

"Panic Room"

"Unbreakable"

"Bound in Torment"

"Paradise for Demise"

"Prelude to Fatality"

"Dead Men Tell No Tales"

"Adrift"

"Through It All"

Beyond The Depths was recorded and engineered by Jesse Kopala at Incite Audio. It was mastered by Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, The Contortionist, Scale The Summit).

Check out the band's official Facebook page here.