Calgary’s EPI-DEMIC Return With Malformed Conscience In April

Calgary thrashers Epi-Demic will return with new album Malformed Conscience April 14th on Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. The track “Losing Time” is streaming below. CD preorders are available at Horror Pain Gore Death.

Epi-Demic make their explosive return to Horror Pain Gore Death Productions with the new album Malformed Conscience. Following up on their 2015 split Passages To Lunacy with fellow Canadians Solanum, Epi-Demic once again display their violent and uncompromising Crossover madness, louder and more abrasive than ever. Malformed Conscience is an 11-track pulverizing journey through a tortured and agonized consciousness, guaranteed to snap your rotting neck and leave your mind broken.

Tracklisting:

“Rotting In Plain Sight”

“Dark Thoughts”

“Stewing In Misery”

“Ruthless Ambition”

“Losing Time”

“Famine”

“Hatred”

“Son Of Dogs”

“Breaking Your Mind”

“Punishment”

“Mortal Kind”

“Losing Time”: