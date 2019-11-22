Calgary’s LOST IN STATIC Share Holiday Metal Cover Of MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Calgary's Lost In Static are a new band to the Canadian metal scene in the vein of groups like Volumes, After the Burial, Veil of Maya, and Born of Osiris, and like fellow artists, are pushing their way up the ladder to be noticed by fans of the genre. This past October, they released the debut single ‘Feel Alive’, a track that features heavy, fun, and awe-inspiring djent rhythms. Taking no pause to make more noise and stir up mosh pits once again, Lost In Static are ready to warm the hearts of fans this coming holiday season with their metal rendition of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

Guitarist Lance MacBain explains:

"I love Christmas and I love Christmas music. Ever since August Burns Red started putting out Christmas music I have been wanting to make some in my own way. So with the band starting to take off this year, it was time to finally write one. ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ was picked because it’s one of the best known Christmas songs and I had lots of ideas for it, so that's what we went with! We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!”

(Photo by: Joe Miles)