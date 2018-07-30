CALIBAN Announce Headlining Tour With LIONHEART

Caliban's latest album Elements charted at #6 in the Official Top 100 Album Charts in their native Germany. After playing summer festivals and a number of selected club shows it is finally time to announce their headlining tour.

The band comments: “We are very happy to announce that we will be on our first full European Tour for Elements with support coming from our good friends Lionheart in December. This will be such a banger!”

Dates:

December

1 - London, England - The Dome

2 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Nürnberg, Germany - Krisch

5 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

7 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

8 - Pinarella Di Cervia, Italy - Rockplanet Club

9 - Milan, Italy - Circolo Magnolia

10 - Lyon, France - CCO

11 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

13 - Berlin, Germany - C-Theater

14 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

15 - Münster, Germany - Skaters Palace

16 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Knock Down Festival

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Rock Carfe

19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

20 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

21 - Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

Other Caliban dates can be found here.

Caliban are touring their latest album Elements. For Elements, Caliban brought back long-time collaborator - going all the way back to 2007’s The Awakening - and studio wizard Benny Richter to co-produce with Görtz at his Nemesis Studios. Caliban also hired on Germany-based Andy Posdziech (Any Given Day) and buddy Sebastian ‘Sushi’ Biesler (Eskimo Callboy), as well as Australia-based Callan Orr (Dream On, Dreamer) to assist in the recording process.

Elements was mixed by Görtz and mastered by Olman Viper, whose repertoire includes previous Caliban albums I Am Nemesis (2012), Ghost Empire (2014), and Gravity (2016).

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Intoxicated"

"Ich blute für Dich"

"Before Later Becomes Never"

"Set Me Free"

"My Madness"

"I Am Fear"

"Delusion"

"Carry On"

"Masquerade"

"Incomplete"

"The Great Unknown"

"Sleepers Awake"

“Ich blute für Dich” video:

“Before Later Becomes Never” video:

"Intoxicated" video:

Caliban are:

Andreas Dörner - Vocals

Denis Schmidt - Guitar

Marc Görtz - Guitar

Marco Schaller - Bass

Patrick Grün - Drum

(Photo - Christian Ripkens)