CALIBAN Launch Official Music Video For New Song "Ich blute für Dich"

Caliban have released another video from their upcoming album, Elements. “Ich blute für Dich” features Matthi from Nasty and Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler from Eskimo Callboy on vocals. The video was also directed by Sebastian “Sushi” Biesler together with Mirko Witzki.

Elements will be available on April 6th in the following formats:

- Ltd. CD Box Set (including the Ltd. CD Digipak & patch, gym bag, 5 art cards and poster)

- Ltd. CD Digipak & patch

- Standard CD Jewelcase

- LP+CD

Two coloured vinyl options will be available: 200x neon orange LP+CD via Impericon, 100x mint colored LP+CD that the band will sell on live shows. Several bundle options and pre-orders for Elements are available here.

The band about the album cover: “We used the elements Earth, Air, Fire, and Water as symbols for realization, ideas, power, and emotion,” guitarist Marc Görtz explains. “These symbols inspire us to continue to do what we love the most, which is to create, evolve, and be inspired by our music. And these elements directly correspond to the cover art, which was done by Marcel Gadacz (Dream On, Dreamer). He did the art for ‘Gravity’, so we’re happy to have him back.”

For Elements, Caliban brought back long-time collaborator - going all the way back to 2007’s The Awakening - and studio wizard Benny Richter to co-produce with Görtz at his Nemesis Studios. Caliban also hired on Germany-based Andy Posdziech (Any Given Day) and buddy Sebastian ‘Sushi’ Biesler (Eskimo Callboy), as well as Australia-based Callan Orr (Dream On, Dreamer) to assist in the recording process.

Elements was mixed by Görtz and mastered by Olman Viper, whose repertoire includes previous Caliban albums I Am Nemesis (2012), Ghost Empire (2014), and Gravity (2016).

“The production on Elements was pretty different,” says Görtz. “The instrumental side of the production was produced by me, Andy, and Callan. Then, Benny and myself worked on fine-tuning the music. The vocals, however, were produced by Benny, with Sushi acting as a vocal coach. We wanted Benny to focus on the vocals and the vocal production. Getting them right was very important to us.”

Tracklisting:

"This Is War"

"Intoxicated"

"Ich blute für Dich"

"Before Later Becomes Never"

"Set Me Free"

"My Madness"

"I Am Fear"

"Delusion"

"Carry On"

"Masquerade"

"Incomplete"

"The Great Unknown"

"Sleepers Awake"

“Before Later Becomes Never” video:

"Intoxicated" video:

Caliban are:

Andreas Dörner - Vocals

Denis Schmidt - Guitar

Marc Görtz - Guitar

Marco Schaller - Bass

Patrick Grün - Drum