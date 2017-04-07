CALIBAN Release “brOKen” Music Video / Digital Single

While the majority of the scene is aiming for a more melodic and overall accessible sound, Caliban are plunging into darkness with their latest album and heaviest offering to date, Gravity.

After playing selected shows and a highly successful European tour with Suicide Silence, Any Given Day and To The Rats And Wolves, Caliban have just started another run of live dates. It is the perfect timing to release an edit as well as a video clip for one of the crowd favourites, “brOKen”.

The video was done by Mirko Witzki in cooperation with Nova Event Solutions and make up arts coming from Kami Zero, check it out below:

“brOKen” (Edit) is also out as digital single. Get it here.

Caliban perform next on April 7th at Garage in Saarbrücken, Germany. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.