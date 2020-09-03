CALICO COOPER Talks BEASTO BLANCO, Having ALICE COOPER As A Father (Video)

On the latest episode of Talking Metal, hosts John “Ostronomy” Ostrosky and Mark Strigl speak with Calico Cooper of Beasto Blanco, who also happens to be shock rocker legend Alice Cooper's daughter. Check out the interview below.

We Are tracklisting:

"The Seeker"

"Solitary Rave"

"Ready To Go"

"Down"

"Perception Of Me"

"Let's Rip"

"Half Life"

"We Got This"

"Follow The Bleed"

"I See You In It"

"Halcyon" (Bonus track on CD & download versions)