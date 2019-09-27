California Symphonic Death Metal Act CREPUSCLE Stream New Single "In The Winds Of Glory"

"In The Winds Of Glory" is the epic new single from Redwood City, California-based symphonic / melodic death metal quintet Crepuscle. The track has been unveiled in advance of the band's impending second LP, Heavenly Skies, nearing an October 11th release through Creator-Destructor Records.

Offers the band of the "In The Winds Of Glory" track, "'In The Winds Of Glory' is a track unlike anything we have previously released. The folk metal influences are undeniable, and the tempo does not relent, making this one of the rare instances where we keep it fast all the way through. We hope you're ready for battle and for some melodies to get stuck in your head."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://crepuscle.bandcamp.com/album/heavenly-skies" href="http://crepuscle.bandcamp.com/album/heavenly-skies">Heavenly Skies by Crepuscle</a>

The eleven dynamic songs which create Crepuscle's Heavenly Skies were heavily captured by the band, with all guitars, bass, and vocals recorded at founding member Eligio Tapia's home studio during sessions over an entire year. The tracks were reamped by Nick Loiacono at Fang Studios in San Mateo, who also recorded the drums and acoustic guitars, and handled mixing and mastering. Fitted with vibrant cover art by German artist Aerroscape, the Heavenly Skies LP is now completed for its release.

Crepuscle - a reference to the time of day immediately following sunset - released their initial demo in 2013, followed by their independently-released debut full-length, Draconian Winter, the following year, resulting in a sponsorship from ESP Guitars. The band's epic and intense songs blend elements of melodic death metal and symphonic, orchestral finesse, delivering excellent songwriting and instantly infectious movements in the vein of Wintersun, Hypocrisy, Kalmah, and Insomnium. After a five-year wait, the band is now ready to unveil their second album, Heavenly Skies.

Tracklisting:

"Aurora"

"Heavenly Skies"

"Faultline"

"Severed"

"Ethereal Waters"

"In The Winds Of Glory"

"Lunar Lullaby"

"Elapsing Eternity"

"Resignation"

"Road To Peril"

"Limitless"

